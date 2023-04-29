 
Taylor Swift sings about 'falling back in love' after Joe Alwyn split

Taylor Swift sang a mournful duet with the rock band The National soon after her split from Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift, joined the popular rock band, The National on their latest album and gave fans a heart touching duet about break-ups.

The National member Matt Berninger sang this duet with Swift on The Alcott, which was released Friday, April 28 and is part of the band’s ninth record, First Two Pages of Frankenstein. It paints the picture of a broken-up couple that reflects on the end of their relationship.

Matt Berninger starts the song singing, “I get myself twisted in threads to meet you at The Alcott / I’d go to the corner in the back where you’d always be / And there you are, sittin’ as usual with your golden notebook / Writing something about someone who used to be me”.

Swift joins in on the chorus: “And the last thing you wanted is the first thing I do / I tell you my problems, you tell me the truth / It’s the last thing you wanted, it’s the first thing I do / I tell you that I think I’m falling back in love with you.”

Swift goes on, “Tell me, which side are you on, dear? / Give me some tips to forget you,” she sings. “Have I become one of your problems? / Could it be easy this once?”

The lyrics unsurprisingly left Swifties heartbroken, as the duet comes hot on the heels of Swift's breakup with longtime beau Joe Alwyn; it was reported earlier this month that the two had split some months ago.

The rock band consists of Berninger and brothers Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner, as well as brothers Scott Devendorf and Bryan Devendorf.

