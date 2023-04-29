WhatsApp offers side-by-side feature for users

 
Sci-Tech
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
TDTech desk

A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. — Reuters
Meta-owned WhatsApp has brought another exciting update for its users, allowing them to manage the side-by-side feature on Android tablets, WaBetaInfo reported. 

According to the app-tracking website, the new feature is being released to some beta testers and will be available to more users over the coming weeks. 

The newly-launched feature will help users to switch between conversations without losing track of their ongoing chats. 

— WaBetaInfo
Users can enable or disable this feature by toggling the option available within WhatsApp Settings > Chats. They will have more control over the WhatsApp interface. 

Some users do not want to enable this feature as they like using a full screen. The side-by-side view splits the screen, resulting in a smaller area for conversations, especially on devices with smaller screens. 

"In addition, some users simply prefer the traditional single-window view and may find the side-by-side view distracting or inconvenient," said WaBetaInfo

Beta testers who install the latest WhatsApp beta update will be able to use this feature. 

