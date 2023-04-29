WhatsApp offers side-by-side feature for users

Saturday Apr 29, 2023
Meta-owned WhatsApp has brought another exciting update for its users, allowing them to manage the side-by-side feature on Android tablets, WaBetaInfo reported.
According to the app-tracking website, the new feature is being released to some beta testers and will be available to more users over the coming weeks.
The newly-launched feature will help users to switch between conversations without losing track of their ongoing chats.
Users can enable or disable this feature by toggling the option available within WhatsApp Settings > Chats. They will have more control over the WhatsApp interface.
Some users do not want to enable this feature as they like using a full screen. The side-by-side view splits the screen, resulting in a smaller area for conversations, especially on devices with smaller screens.
"In addition, some users simply prefer the traditional single-window view and may find the side-by-side view distracting or inconvenient," said WaBetaInfo.
Beta testers who install the latest WhatsApp beta update will be able to use this feature.