WATCH: Where does pacer Zaman Khan spend his time off from cricket?

Pacer Zaman Khan enjoys farming in this still, taken from a video on April 29 - Twitter/@LahoreQalandars

A video of Lahore Qalandars' eminent pacer Zaman Khan enjoying farming in his home town in Azad Jammu and Kashmir went viral after it was shared by the franchise on the micro-blogging website Twitter.

Khan rose to fame after his consistent performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The young bowler, who belongs to the valley, made it to the national team this year after his prominent performance in PSL 8. He bagged 15 wickets in 13 matches for champions Lahore Qalandars. Moreover, his death over bowling speciality made him exceptional among other bowlers.

Zaman alongside Saim Ayub and Ihsanullah, also the performers of PSL 8, was given a T20I cap during the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in March this year.

The right-arm pacer, who has an unorthodox bowling action, managed to take two wickets in three matches. Pakistan lost that series 2-1.

Later on, he was retained in the squad for the home T20I series against New Zealand which ended in a 2-2 draw. Zaman picked up two wickets in three matches.

Now after getting free from cricket duties, Zaman is spending some quality time on farms back home. In a video shared by Lahore Qalandars, Zaman can be seen enjoying farming.

In another video, Zaman can also be seen doing bowling practice. He mostly bowled yorkers in the shared video.

Zaman is part of the national selection committee's plans for T20Is. He has so far played six T20Is and has taken four wickets.