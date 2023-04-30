 
Royals
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
King Charles coronation security to cost £150 million

 King Charles coronation will cost British tax payers £250 million, according to the local media.

The security expenses are expected to anger anti-monarchists who have already planned protests for the coronation day.

Citing insiders, express.co.uk reported that around £150 million of the total will be required to fund the deployment of thousands of police officers and protection squads, while the remaining costs go to staging the ceremony and three days of celebrations.

The costs for the event has increased due to growing security threats and numerous planned domestic protests.

An operation codenamed Operation Orb has been planned to prevent activities from stopping the event.

Snipers on rooftops, huge numbers of armed officers in the streets and police drones monitoring crowds for shady activity would be part of the operation.


