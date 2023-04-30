Now you can transfer your WhatsApp chats easily to a new device

A smartphone with a displayed WhatsApp logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken February 23, 2023. — Reuters

Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out another exciting update that would allow users to transfer chats to another device without using Google Drive, WaBetaInfo reported.

According to the app-tracking website, the new feature called "chat transfer" is available to some beta testers and will be rolled out to more users in the coming weeks.

This feature would make lives easier as they won't need to back up their chat history to Google Drive if they want to move the chats to another new Android device.

The option to transfer chats can be found within WhatsApp Settings > Chats. After selecting the options, you have to scan the provided QR code to initiate the process to move your chat history to a new phone.

— WaBetaInfo

Through this feature, users can migrate their chats efficiently and conveniently as it does not force them to back up the chats to Google Drive manually which is a time-consuming process.

"By scanning the QR code, users can easily transfer their chat history from their old Android device to a new Android device without having to go through the backup and restore process as the migration is automatic," said the WhatsApp tracker.