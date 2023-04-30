 
Niall Horan reveals he 'hates' Jamie Dornan for very relatable reason

Niall and Jamie were first clicked together at a golf course in 2018
Former band One Direction singer Niall Horan, who is a very close mate to actor Jamie Dornan, revealed what he hates about him.

During a fun quizz session on Big Breakfast with Rebecca and Brendan on Dublin's 98FM Show, the singer was asked: "You are great mates with Jamie Dornan. The man appears to be perfect, tell us Niall Horan, what bad habits does Jamie Dornan have, or what does he do that annoys you?"

Niall jokingly admitted that he hates him for a few very reatable reasons.

While talking about the same, he admitted: "He’s too handsome. That’s the first one."

"He’s too good-looking. The man eats what he wants, drinks what he wants, I don’t know where his genetics are from. He does whatever he wants, he goes to the gym three or four times a week like every other person and he just happens to be ripped to shreds, and I hate him…"

The Irish-singer also shared that these are all the things that he openly tells Jamie himself. "But that’s what I tell him too. It’s disgusting behaviour what he’s at."

Niall Horan and Jamie Dornan was first spotted together chilling together on the golf course in 2018 for the Pro-Am Tournament in Wentworth, England. The duo has made several apearances together at different talhshows, reports Metro. 

