James Middleton showers love on Kate Middleton, Prince William

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has showered love and shared his sincere feelings as the Princess of Wales and Prince William marked their 12th wedding anniversary.



Kate and William delighted the royal fans with their stunning photo to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on Saturday, April 29 ahead of King Charles coronation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales turned to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously and posted a sweet photo to mark their special day.

Kate and William, who married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, shared the photograph with caption ‘12 years.’

In the photo, the parents of three are seen during a bike ride with their arms around each other.

James Middleton was the first to shower love on Kate Middleton and Prince William’s photo by pressing the heart button.

Millions of royal fans have also reacted to the stunning photo.