 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend exude couple goals at White House dinner

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend exude couple goals at White House dinner
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend exude couple goals at White House dinner

Chrissy Teigen turned heads as she joined her husband John Legend at the star-studded 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday night.

The beloved Hollywood couple channeled glam as they walked the red carpet at the glitzy event — held at the Washington Hilton.

Teigen, 37, looked like a vision in white as she perfectly owned the flowing lilac gown with a sparkling corset waistline.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend exude couple goals at White House dinner

The stunning dress from Hobeika’s Spring/Summer 2022 Couture collection featured a plunging neckline and high-slit skirt adding drama to the cookbook author’s dazzling appearance at the famed event.

The mother-of-three wore her brown tresses down and accessorized her look with silver heels, diamond earrings and rings and also, carried a silver clutch.

The chart-topping singer, 44, on the other hand, rocked up in a classic black suit with a matching tie. The duo clicked pictures at the red carpet.

Besides Teigen and John. Julia Fox, Ke Hua Quan and Ariana Madix among others, arrived at the star-studded event.

More From Entertainment:

Travis Barker shares good news with fans

Travis Barker shares good news with fans

Elon Musk slams 'conservative' label, calls himself 'moderate'

Elon Musk slams 'conservative' label, calls himself 'moderate'
K-pop group Ateez will be returning with new music in June

K-pop group Ateez will be returning with new music in June
Chris Hemsworth, Darren Aronofsky undertake life-altering challenges for ‘Limitless’

Chris Hemsworth, Darren Aronofsky undertake life-altering challenges for ‘Limitless’
'Guardians' Dave Bautista gets thumbs-up from Kevin Feige

'Guardians' Dave Bautista gets thumbs-up from Kevin Feige
Mila Kunis addresses 'Fantastic Four' casting rumours

Mila Kunis addresses 'Fantastic Four' casting rumours
Paul Schrader speaks out against Oscars

Paul Schrader speaks out against Oscars

Creator of 'Barry' Bill Hader opens up about voice role for 'Star Wars' video

Creator of 'Barry' Bill Hader opens up about voice role for 'Star Wars'
‘The Alcott’ by The National feat Taylor Swift enters Global Spotify at No. 186

‘The Alcott’ by The National feat Taylor Swift enters Global Spotify at No. 186
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' to cross $1billion at global box office

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' to cross $1billion at global box office
Chris Pratt ready for 'Guardians of the Galaxy' finale

Chris Pratt ready for 'Guardians of the Galaxy' finale
‘Drake and Josh’ star Josh Peck claims Jennette McCurdy has blocked him

‘Drake and Josh’ star Josh Peck claims Jennette McCurdy has blocked him