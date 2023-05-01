Jada Pinkett Smith's 'honesty got her slapped in face'

Jada Pinkett Smith is getting bashed by Nick Cannon after the shutting down on her show 'Red Table Talk.'



Turning to his radio show this week, the host branded Facebook Watch's decision to end the show on it's platform 'good.'

The father-of-twelve continued about Jada's husband Will Smith: "If there was no Red Table Talk, then he wouldn't have slapped the s--- out of Chris Rock."



The disbandment comes after Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 over a poorly made joke on Jada.

Cannon adds: "Too much honesty can get your ass slapped in the face." He later added: "That was royalty, Will and Jada. Then they brought it to the table. I don't want to know all this s--- about y'all."



Meanwhile, Jada kept a positive outlook about the ending of her show on Facebook Watch.

Turning to her Instagram, she expressed her desire to find a 'new home' for her show.

"We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come," she wrote. "We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we'll see you soon."