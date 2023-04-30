Pak vs NZ: Fakhar Zaman sets five records

Fakhar Zaman celebrates his third century in a match against New Zealand on April 29, 2023. — PCB

Pakistan opening batter Fakhar Zaman — who smashed a third consecutive century to guide Pakistan to a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second one-day international on Saturday — set five unique records during the match.

During the second ODI, the 33-year-old opener hit an undefeated 180 off 144 balls for his tenth ODI hundred.

His most recent century was preceded by 117 in the first match and 101 against the same opponents in January as Pakistan chased a stiff 337-run target in 48.2 overs.

The win gave Pakistan a 2-0 lead in the five-match series with the last three matches in Karachi on May 3, 5 and 7.

"It was my lucky day to score again against New Zealand as I got chances," said Zaman.

"I try to take my time at the start and then with five players in the circle it becomes easier to score."

Visiting skipper Latham described Zaman as "outstanding".

"We were very happy at the halfway mark," said Latham. "Fakhar played an outstanding knock. They were able to build partnerships and that was a big tick in the batting department."

Here are all the records set by Zaman

1. Fastest Asian batter to 3,000 runs in ODI history

Zaman became the fastest Asian batter to 3,000 runs in ODI history after achieving the feat in 67 innings. The record was previously held by Babar Azam, who took 68 innings.

2. Fastest Asian to 10 ODI hundreds

Zaman became the fastest Asian batter to 10 centuries in ODI history after achieving the feat in 67 innings. The record was previously held by Babar Azam, who took 68 innings.

3. Fourth Pakistani to hit three consecutive ODI hundreds

He became only the 12th batter ever and the fourth Pakistani, after Saeed Anwar, Zaheer Abbas and Babar Azam (twice), to hit three consecutive ODI tons.

4. Only batter with multiple scores of 175-plus in ODI chases

Zaman is also the only batter in the world with multiple scores of 175-plus in ODI chases, bearing in mind his 193 against South Africa in 2021 in Johannesburg.

5. Most runs in ODI cricket after 67 innings by an Asian

Zaman also has the most runs by an Asian batter after 67 innings in ODI history after scoring 3,082 runs. The record was previously held by Babar Azam, who scored 2,971 runs.