Modern day cricket more about chasing big totals: Haris Rauf

Pakistan's Haris Rauf (L) celebrates with Babar Azam (R) the wicket of New Zealand Daryl Mitchell (not pictured) during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on April 15, 2023. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: After back-to-back wins against New Zealand in the ODI matches, Pakistan's star pacer Haris Rauf has said that modern day cricket is more about chasing big totals.

“Gone are the days when we use to face anything less than 300 runs. Modern day cricket is all about chasing down anything around or over 300. I am happy that we have managed to chase down big totals," he told The News.

The pacer further added that as a bowler one concedes runs in ODI cricket these days, "you should be ready for that."

On Saturday, Fakhar Zaman smashed a third consecutive century to guide Pakistan to a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second ODI.

The win gives Pakistan a 2-0 lead in the five-match series with the last three matches in Karachi to be played on May 3, 5 and 7.



Lavishing praise on wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan for his formidable role in the middle order, Haris said: “Twice he was sent in the middle-order, helping the side finish off the match. Babar [Azam] and Rizwan have been fantastic when it comes to raising partnerships.”

He added that both teams were there to give their best. “Winning and losing is part of the game. But a good performance in the series would help the team get in a good rhythm for the Asia Cup and later for the World Cup. We would make an all-out effort to continue the same tempo for the rest of the series.”

Pakistan could end up at the top of the ICC ODI team points table, in case they complete a 5-0 whitewash of New Zealand. “The tourists will also be looking forward to stage a recovery. We on the other hand would try to make the best of the opportunity coming our way," he said.

Haris, hoping to get reverse swing during Asia and World Cup, further said that he was ready to bowl even with the new ball. “I have already done that against Australia and I am ready to bowl with a new ball whenever required.

"I am a professional cricketer and should be ready to bowl under any circumstances.”