 
menu menu menu
sports
Monday May 01, 2023
By
OCOur Correspondent

Modern day cricket more about chasing big totals: Haris Rauf

By
OCOur Correspondent

Monday May 01, 2023

Pakistans Haris Rauf (L) celebrates with Babar Azam (R) the wicket of New Zealand Daryl Mitchell (not pictured) during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on April 15, 2023. — AFP
Pakistan's Haris Rauf (L) celebrates with Babar Azam (R) the wicket of New Zealand Daryl Mitchell (not pictured) during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on April 15, 2023. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: After back-to-back wins against New Zealand in the ODI matches, Pakistan's star pacer Haris Rauf has said that modern day cricket is more about chasing big totals.

“Gone are the days when we use to face anything less than 300 runs. Modern day cricket is all about chasing down anything around or over 300. I am happy that we have managed to chase down big totals," he told The News.

The pacer further added that as a bowler one concedes runs in ODI cricket these days, "you should be ready for that."

On Saturday, Fakhar Zaman smashed a third consecutive century to guide Pakistan to a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second ODI.

The win gives Pakistan a 2-0 lead in the five-match series with the last three matches in Karachi to be played on May 3, 5 and 7.

Lavishing praise on wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan for his formidable role in the middle order, Haris said: “Twice he was sent in the middle-order, helping the side finish off the match. Babar [Azam] and Rizwan have been fantastic when it comes to raising partnerships.”

He added that both teams were there to give their best. “Winning and losing is part of the game. But a good performance in the series would help the team get in a good rhythm for the Asia Cup and later for the World Cup. We would make an all-out effort to continue the same tempo for the rest of the series.”

Pakistan could end up at the top of the ICC ODI team points table, in case they complete a 5-0 whitewash of New Zealand. “The tourists will also be looking forward to stage a recovery. We on the other hand would try to make the best of the opportunity coming our way," he said.

Haris, hoping to get reverse swing during Asia and World Cup, further said that he was ready to bowl even with the new ball. “I have already done that against Australia and I am ready to bowl with a new ball whenever required. 

"I am a professional cricketer and should be ready to bowl under any circumstances.”

More From Sports:

Happy Birthday Anushka: Virat Kohli shares his most-favourite pictures of Bollywood star

Happy Birthday Anushka: Virat Kohli shares his most-favourite pictures of Bollywood star
Enaam Ahmed becomes first Pakistani to finish Top 5 in a Grand Prix

Enaam Ahmed becomes first Pakistani to finish Top 5 in a Grand Prix
Pak vs NZ: Fakhar Zaman sets five records

Pak vs NZ: Fakhar Zaman sets five records
Enaam Ahmed qualifies in Top 10 for Indy NXT

Enaam Ahmed qualifies in Top 10 for Indy NXT

Manchester United fans protest against Glazer family on club's sale

Manchester United fans protest against Glazer family on club's sale
Babar Azam or Virat Kohli, who does Zainab Abbas like better?

Babar Azam or Virat Kohli, who does Zainab Abbas like better?
Real Madrid's Luka Modric could recover faster than expected

Real Madrid's Luka Modric could recover faster than expected
Shaheen Afridi shares memory of when he 'started at zero'

Shaheen Afridi shares memory of when he 'started at zero'
Tampa Bay Rays remain unbeaten this season, defeat White Sox 12-3

Tampa Bay Rays remain unbeaten this season, defeat White Sox 12-3
Brecel overturns nine-frame deficit in historic snooker comeback

Brecel overturns nine-frame deficit in historic snooker comeback
Barcelona's La Liga title race advances with 4-0 victory over Real Betis

Barcelona's La Liga title race advances with 4-0 victory over Real Betis
Leinster aim to equal Toulouse record in Champions Cup final

Leinster aim to equal Toulouse record in Champions Cup final