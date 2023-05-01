‘Bridgeton’s’ Queen Charlotte talks ‘elaborative hairstyles’: ‘Felt seen'

The famed Queen from Bridgeton, Golda Rosheuvel, has just weighed in on the first moment she felt seen as a ‘woman of color’.

She weighed in on everything while promoting the upcoming prequel spin-off series titled, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Her claims were shared during an interview on the Today Show, where she addressed of the importance of maintaining ‘natural hair’ and how the wigs’ highlighted its importance, and made her ‘feel seen’ as a woman of color.

She started by admitting, “It's extraordinary on one hand and very heavy on the other.”

“I remember my initial chats with hair and makeup and being really really shocked, actually, that they wanted to just tease my own hair out and have that as kind of the front line of the wig.”

“Those words and that kind of discussion of showing my own natural hair within a character's look had never ever been discussed with me.”

“So, I got so emotional and I cried because it was such a moment of I'm being seen not only as an actress, as a person of color. But this character is being seen through these ideas, hair and makeup and costume and how the show looks.”

For those unversed, the prequel spin-off series will touch on her love story with King George III.