 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Royal family shares glimpse of King Charles coronation chairs

By
Web Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

Royal family shares a glimpse of King Charles coronation chairs

Royal family has shared more details with a glimpse of ceremonial chairs of historical significance which will be reused by King Charles and Queen Camilla for their coronation.

According to palace, by tradition, ceremonial chairs and thrones are used for the different stages of the Coronation Service.

In addition to the St Edward’s Chair, the King and the Queen Consort will be seated in Chairs of Estate and Throne Chairs at different points during the service.

Made over 700 years ago from Baltic oak, and first used at the Coronation of King Edward II, Charles will be crowned King on the St Edward’s Chair.

In the interest of sustainability, they have chosen to use Chairs of Estate and Throne Chairs from the Royal Collection made for previous Coronations.

The Chairs of Estate were made for the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, while the Throne Chairs were made for the Coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in 1937.

100 Congregation Chairs have been made in collaboration between The Royal Household, Royal Warrant Holder furniture maker N.E.J Stephenson and The Prince’s Foundation. These chairs have been covered in blue velvet and feature the cyphers of Their Majesties.

The frames of several Congregation Chairs were made by six young graduates from The Prince’s Foundation at Highgrove, using traditional materials and techniques to create the chairs with sustainable British oak.

More From Royals:

Prince Harry’s future hinges on ‘precious hours’ with King Charles

Prince Harry’s future hinges on ‘precious hours’ with King Charles
King Charles’ public allegiance during Coronation dubbed ‘offensive’ video

King Charles’ public allegiance during Coronation dubbed ‘offensive’
Prince Harry’s role in royal family is ‘effectively nothing’ video

Prince Harry’s role in royal family is ‘effectively nothing’
Meghan Markle to pay King Charles a ‘secret’ visit before coronation? video

Meghan Markle to pay King Charles a ‘secret’ visit before coronation?
Camilla to honour Queen Elizabeth by wearing her Coronation Robe of Estate video

Camilla to honour Queen Elizabeth by wearing her Coronation Robe of Estate
Prince Harry offering ‘faintest glimmer of hope’ despite ‘informational crusade’ video

Prince Harry offering ‘faintest glimmer of hope’ despite ‘informational crusade’
Prince Harry is good for ‘only a few dead certainties’

Prince Harry is good for ‘only a few dead certainties’
Kate Middleton shared her thoughts on being pregnant video

Kate Middleton shared her thoughts on being pregnant
Kate Middleton feelings for Princess Lilibet laid bare in ‘awkward’ moment video

Kate Middleton feelings for Princess Lilibet laid bare in ‘awkward’ moment
‘Nice but timid’ King Charles slammed for not confronting Meghan Markle video

‘Nice but timid’ King Charles slammed for not confronting Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle told to choose ‘serious career’ & stop attacks on Royal family video

Meghan Markle told to choose ‘serious career’ & stop attacks on Royal family

Harry and William's differences render King Charles helpless before coronation?

Harry and William's differences render King Charles helpless before coronation?