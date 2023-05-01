Royal family shares glimpse of King Charles coronation chairs

Royal family shares a glimpse of King Charles coronation chairs

Royal family has shared more details with a glimpse of ceremonial chairs of historical significance which will be reused by King Charles and Queen Camilla for their coronation.



According to palace, by tradition, ceremonial chairs and thrones are used for the different stages of the Coronation Service.

In addition to the St Edward’s Chair, the King and the Queen Consort will be seated in Chairs of Estate and Throne Chairs at different points during the service.

Made over 700 years ago from Baltic oak, and first used at the Coronation of King Edward II, Charles will be crowned King on the St Edward’s Chair.

In the interest of sustainability, they have chosen to use Chairs of Estate and Throne Chairs from the Royal Collection made for previous Coronations.

The Chairs of Estate were made for the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, while the Throne Chairs were made for the Coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in 1937.

100 Congregation Chairs have been made in collaboration between The Royal Household, Royal Warrant Holder furniture maker N.E.J Stephenson and The Prince’s Foundation. These chairs have been covered in blue velvet and feature the cyphers of Their Majesties.

The frames of several Congregation Chairs were made by six young graduates from The Prince’s Foundation at Highgrove, using traditional materials and techniques to create the chairs with sustainable British oak.