Monday May 01, 2023
Sonam Kapoor ‘honoured’ to deliver word piece at King Charles III’s coronation concert

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will perform a spoken word piece at King Charles III’s coronation concert at Windsor Castle on May 7.

According to Independent, the Khoobsurat actress is all set to join a line-up of global stars including Katy Perry and Lionel Richie for the special event.

It is reported that the Aisha actress will not only deliver her word piece but also introduce Steve Winwood and Commonwealth virtual choir.

The outlet mentioned that the event will be hosted by Hugh Bonneville and produced by BBC Studios.

In a statement issued to the media outlet, the Neerja actress said, “I am honoured to join the Commonwealth virtual choir for this ceremony, celebrating His Majesty’s love for music and art.”

Calling it “a momentous occasion”, Kapoor stated, “The event signifies a commitment to a positive, inclusive, and optimistic future for the United Kingdom.”

“And the Choir’s music paying tribute to the royal legacy and promoting unity, peace, and joy,” she added.

Meanwhile, King Charles III’s official coronation will take place on May 6 and a day later, the concert will be held. 

