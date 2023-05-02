Emerging tennis sensation Andreeva's impressive run at Madrid Open halted by Sabalenka. tennisnet.com

Aryna Sabalenka ended the sensational run of 16-year-old Russian player, Mirra Andreeva, in the Madrid Open's fourth round, winning 6-3, 6-1.

Andreeva arrived at the tournament on a 16-match unbeaten run, which included victories over two top-20 opponents. Sabalenka, fresh off a finals appearance at Stuttgart, proved to be too much for Andreeva, displaying her superior power and experience. Despite the loss, Andreeva made history by becoming the youngest player to reach the round of 16 in a WTA 1000 event.

Sabalenka will face Mayar Sherif in the quarter-finals, the first Egyptian woman to reach this stage in a WTA 1000 event. In the men's draw, Daniil Medvedev advanced to the fourth round, defeating Alexander Shevchenko 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Andreeva's impressive run captured the attention of fans, with her confidence and enthusiasm endearing her to many. In an interview with Tennis Channel, she expressed her excitement at sharing a locker room with top players, including Andy Murray, who responded on Twitter, jokingly suggesting she get her eyes fixed.

Andreeva's defeat against Sabalenka provides a valuable learning experience for the young player, helping her understand the level required to compete at the highest level.

Sabalenka's consistency and focus have been key to her continued success, stating that it is not easy to get through the early rounds of every tournament. Her powerful style of play, well-suited to the high altitude and quick conditions of Madrid, makes her a dangerous opponent for any player.

Sherif's achievement in becoming the first Egyptian woman to reach the quarter-finals of a WTA 1000 event highlights the growing diversity in women's tennis and is a proud moment for her country.