Tom Cruise's 28-year-old son Connor seen for the first time in years: SEE

This Sunday, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's son Connor Cruise went golfing at Pelican Golf Club in Florida and shared rare photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into his exciting day

In the photo, Cruise, who is 28 years old, is seen giving a thumbs up to the camera while dressed for the golf course in a blue striped polo, sneakers, one glove, shades, and a baseball hat to protect his eyes from the sun.



Cruise captioned the photo with golf-based emojis.

The new Instagram post is rare for the avid fisherman who last posted an image of himself and some fishing buddies in the summer of 2022.

Connor is not often photographed in public, except for a few instances such as the Milan Fashion Week in February, where he was spotted wearing an acid-wash denim fit to the Diesel Fashion Show.

In 2021, he was seen with his father a few times, including at a Los Angeles Dodgers game in October.

The father-son duo attended Game 2 of the National League Division Series in San Francisco as the team faced off against the San Francisco Giants. Tom was photographed sitting next to Connor in the stands, taking photos with fans while watching the game and keeping warm in a navy jacket. Connor wore a black-and-white baseball hat and a black hoodie at the time.

Before that, Tom and Connor were photographed together in October 2019 in London. The father and son were seen walking to a private helicopter at the time.