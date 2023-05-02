 
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Emily Ratajkowski sizzles in nude gown, brings fashion A-game at the Met Gala

Emily Ratajkowski is turning heads with her look at the Met Gala 2023.

The supermodel has graced her fans with an unsuaul yet sizzling look at the fashion night, exuding her curves in a classic plunging nude Tory Burch gown.

Giving herself a look of a mannequin, Emily accesorised her look with a feather clutch diamond earrings .

Emily's new look comes amid her romance rumours with singer Harry Styles.

Addressing her intimate photos with the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker earlier this month, she noted: "There’s a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships [that are said]

"I’m definitely still not thinking about guys. Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen.."

