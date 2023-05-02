Lahore to become first Asian city to introduce environment-friendly roads

A file photo of Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: Punjab’s provincial capital Lahore is set to introduce the "Blue Road" concept in Lahore making it the first city in Pakistan and Asia to introduce environment-friendly roads, reported The News.

The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), is working on the proposal.

Officials said the concept aimed to modernise the city's infrastructure and improve the quality of life for its residents.

Blue Roads are designed to offer a sustainable alternative to traditional asphalt roads, incorporating heat observation and energy-conserving features to reduce pollution and promote a healthier environment.

These innovative roads utilise a specialised coating that reflects sunlight, reducing the amount of heat absorbed by the road surface. In addition, the reflective coating improves visibility for drivers at night, improving road safety.

Officials told the publication that the CBD Punjab CEO Imran Amin has directed the timely execution of the project on the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

While expressing his views Imran Amin said, "We are excited to introduce the Blue Road concept in Pakistan, which has already been implemented successfully in several European and Middle Eastern countries like Netherlands, France and Qatar.

This project will not only bring environmental benefits, such as heat observation, energy conservation, and reduced pollution, but also contribute to our vision of creating a modern, sustainable, and inclusive society in Punjab."

Amin said that his organisation is committed to delivering projects that enhance the standard of living for its residents.

"The introduction of the Blue Road concept was just one of many initiatives that the authority was undertaking to modernise the city's infrastructure and improve the quality of life for its citizens."