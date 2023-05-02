 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
OCOur Correspondent

Lahore to become first Asian city to introduce environment-friendly roads

By
OCOur Correspondent

Tuesday May 02, 2023

A file photo of Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore. Photo: AFP
A file photo of Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: Punjab’s provincial capital Lahore is set to introduce the "Blue Road" concept in Lahore making it the first city in Pakistan and Asia to introduce environment-friendly roads, reported The News.

The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), is working on the proposal.

Officials said the concept aimed to modernise the city's infrastructure and improve the quality of life for its residents.

Blue Roads are designed to offer a sustainable alternative to traditional asphalt roads, incorporating heat observation and energy-conserving features to reduce pollution and promote a healthier environment.

These innovative roads utilise a specialised coating that reflects sunlight, reducing the amount of heat absorbed by the road surface. In addition, the reflective coating improves visibility for drivers at night, improving road safety.

Officials told the publication that the CBD Punjab CEO Imran Amin has directed the timely execution of the project on the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

While expressing his views Imran Amin said, "We are excited to introduce the Blue Road concept in Pakistan, which has already been implemented successfully in several European and Middle Eastern countries like Netherlands, France and Qatar. 

This project will not only bring environmental benefits, such as heat observation, energy conservation, and reduced pollution, but also contribute to our vision of creating a modern, sustainable, and inclusive society in Punjab."

Amin said that his organisation is committed to delivering projects that enhance the standard of living for its residents.

"The introduction of the Blue Road concept was just one of many initiatives that the authority was undertaking to modernise the city's infrastructure and improve the quality of life for its citizens."

More From Pakistan:

LHC rejects Pervez Elahi’s request to stop police from arresting him

LHC rejects Pervez Elahi’s request to stop police from arresting him
Karachi likely to receive 'light rain' in next 24 hours

Karachi likely to receive 'light rain' in next 24 hours
WATCH: Indian citizen travels to Pakistan to marry love of his life video

WATCH: Indian citizen travels to Pakistan to marry love of his life
ECP may announce 'postponement' of Punjab elections next week

ECP may announce 'postponement' of Punjab elections next week
All Pakistanis evacuated from war-hit Sudan

All Pakistanis evacuated from war-hit Sudan
Law curtailing CJP's powers: PBC to raise objections on SC bench today

Law curtailing CJP's powers: PBC to raise objections on SC bench today
After Lahore, police raid PTI President Parvez Elahi's Gujrat residence

After Lahore, police raid PTI President Parvez Elahi's Gujrat residence
PM directs authorities to stay alert as Met office forecasts more rains

PM directs authorities to stay alert as Met office forecasts more rains
Local commander among seven terrorists arrested in North Waziristan IBO

Local commander among seven terrorists arrested in North Waziristan IBO
Govt, PTI to make final push for consensus on election date today

Govt, PTI to make final push for consensus on election date today
More rain expected as ‘clouds moving towards Karachi’

More rain expected as ‘clouds moving towards Karachi’
Pakistan, Russia celebrate 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Pakistan, Russia celebrate 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties