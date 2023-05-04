 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday May 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles snubbed Met Gala to avoid ‘awkward run in’ with EmRata, Olivia Wilde

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 04, 2023

Harry Styles snubbed Met Gala to avoid ‘awkward run in’ with EmRata, Olivia Wilde
Harry Styles snubbed Met Gala to avoid ‘awkward run in’ with EmRata, Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles refused to accept the invitation to this year’s Met Gala after he was informed that his ex Olivia Wilde and his new fling Emily Ratajkowski would be in attendance.

The As It Was singer was spotted locking lips with the model in Tokyo months after his breakup with the Don’t Worry Darling director.

The viral video featuring the singer kissing Ratajkowski was reportedly a blow for Wilde as the model is one of her close friends.

So to avoid an “awkward run in” with the ladies, Styles snubbed the fashion extravaganza, reported Daily Mail.

“Harry was invited to the Met Gala, but knowing that both of them were definitely going, he avoided it like it was the bubonic plague," an insider told the outlet.

"He was told by his team that they would take all necessary steps to ensure that there was no awkward run in with Olivia, but he was not trying to risk it at all," the source added.

"Harry has no desire to have a face-to-face encounter with Olivia at this time," the source added of Wilde — who reportedly felt "betrayed" by her friend after she kissed the film director's ex-boyfriend.

"Running into Olivia at an event with Emily would just be way too intense," the insider shared before noting that there was no visible tensions between Ratajkowski and Wilde at the event.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift ‘madly in love’ with new beau Matty Healy Joe Alwyn split

Taylor Swift ‘madly in love’ with new beau Matty Healy Joe Alwyn split
Jamie Foxx shares first statement three weeks after he hospitalised

Jamie Foxx shares first statement three weeks after he hospitalised
'Yellowjackets' designer hypes season 2 finale

'Yellowjackets' designer hypes season 2 finale
Sherri Shepherd helped me get fair pay on 'The View': Sunny Hostin

Sherri Shepherd helped me get fair pay on 'The View': Sunny Hostin

Chris Pratt teases Star-Lord return

Chris Pratt teases Star-Lord return

'Yellowstone' S5 would be Kevin Costner's last: report

'Yellowstone' S5 would be Kevin Costner's last: report
Gwyneth Paltrow says Ben Affleck was 'excellent' lover, Brad Pitt was 'major chemistry'

Gwyneth Paltrow says Ben Affleck was 'excellent' lover, Brad Pitt was 'major chemistry'
Stephen Tompkinson faces trial over 'punch' to drunk man

Stephen Tompkinson faces trial over 'punch' to drunk man
Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers come to staff rescue amid WGA strike

Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers come to staff rescue amid WGA strike
Hayley Kiyoko brings drag queens despite police threats

Hayley Kiyoko brings drag queens despite police threats
Billie Eilish breaks Met Gala rule as she shares bathroom with Elle Fanning, Halle Bailey

Billie Eilish breaks Met Gala rule as she shares bathroom with Elle Fanning, Halle Bailey
Lionel Richie makes blunder while meeting with Camilla at Buckingham palace

Lionel Richie makes blunder while meeting with Camilla at Buckingham palace