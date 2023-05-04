 
Royals
Thursday May 04, 2023
Web Desk

Queen Camilla promises to be ‘most watched female royal’ during Coronation

Web Desk

Thursday May 04, 2023

As the Coronation ceremony inches closer, Queen Camilla’s stylists and designers would be rushing to make final adjustments to the outfit for May 6th, 2023.

Royal fashion expert Josh Birch Jones, who is the youngest member of the British Fashion Council, shared insight into the Coronation outfit of the Queen to Page Six Style.

He predicted that the royals will opt for a “modernised” look for the historic ceremony. “With the decision to hold a more relaxed coronation, expect to see a more modern gown for this historical moment,” he said of Camilla’s coronation ensemble.

The Queen Consort opted for British fashion designer Bruce Oldfield to design her coronation gown. “Queen Camilla promises to be the most watched female royal during the coronation,” Jones told the outlet.

“I would want to see Queen Camilla in an off-white/ivory ensemble, potentially beaded with symbolic motifs of that represent Britain and the commonwealth.”

The palace previously announced the ceremony will be a “scaled-down” affair compared to previous coronations, as King Charles is making efforts to alleviate financial burden on the throne. Moreover, he is also modernising the monarchy with a “slimmed down” version.

“Due to the announced modernisation of the event, we will see a potentially a more paired back version of past coronation robes, again that will include symbolic significance through the embroidery of flowers, nature and animals that are meaningful to Queen Camilla,” he continued.

“Jewellery will be a key focus of the coronation for Queen Camilla, in particular the Queen Consort’s ring, which will be presented on the day of the coronation,” added Birch Jones.

Camilla’s decision to select Oldfield came as a surprise to some, who noted that he was the late Princess Diana’s “favourite” designer. He had designed many of Diana's memorable dresses.

