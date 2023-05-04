 
Thursday May 04, 2023
William and Harry's friend who is engaged to Maria Sharapova will attend coronation?

British businessman Alexander Gilkes is engaged to former Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova.

The Russian started dating the New York-based Gilkes a few years ago before they got engaged and welcomed a baby together.

According to multiple media reports, Alexander Gilkes is known as New York’s best-connected Briton whose ex-wife is also a friend of Meghan Markle.

According to the reports, Gilkes is understood to have become friends with Prince William when they were both at Eton and is also said to be close to Prince Harry, who also went to the same school.

He was also a guest at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. Gilkes has remained has never publicaly discussed his relationship with the members of the royal family.

As the guests arrived in London from across the world to attend the coronation of King Charles, Gilkes' social media posts showed he was still in the US.

He has not spoken about whether he has been invited to the coronation of King Charles.

If Alexander Gilkes has been invited, he is expected to attend the ceremony with Maria Sharapova.

