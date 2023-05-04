 
menu menu menu
health
Thursday May 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Foods, drinks marketed for kids have high sugar, low nutrients'

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 04, 2023

A child holds a pack of snack during a health awareness session in western Maharashtra state, India on March 28, 2019. — Reuters
A child holds a pack of snack during a health awareness session in western Maharashtra state, India on March 28, 2019. — Reuters

A new study has revealed that food for children with colourful labels and packaging with cartoons might indicate that the snack isn't much nutritious, CNN reported. 

Snacks that looked appealing to kids had high amounts of sugar and less amount of nutrients, as per the study, which was published in the journal PLOS One.

The study analysed the number of marketing strategies and their nutritional information by looking at nearly 6,000 packaged foods. 

“There are many products in our grocery stores that are very powerfully marketed and heavily targeted to children,” said Dr Christine Mulligan, who is the lead study author and post-doctoral researcher. 

“Unfortunately, we also found that these products are, more often than not, very unhealthy and of worse nutritional quality than products that aren’t being promoted to children.”

Dr Maya Adam, who is a clinical associate professor at the Stanford School of Medicine, said that companies use this strategy as children would grow up to be “brand-loyal adults” and keep coming back.

“As adults, around the world, we take extra precautions when it comes to our children. We buckle them into car seats, make sure they wear helmets,” Adam said, who was not part of the study. 

“When it comes to packaged foods, the food industry is doing the opposite: actually promoting less healthy foods to the most vulnerable members of society.”

Mulligan said that the study looked only at products at one point in time.

“We are likely underestimating just how much marketing children are exposed to on food packages in real-time — and packaging is just one of the ways that food companies target children with food marketing,” she said.

She said that marketing impacts how kids eat which will impact their health throughout their lives.

More From Health:

If you reheat your food, you need to listen to this dietitian

If you reheat your food, you need to listen to this dietitian
Why loneliness is more dangerous than smoking, drugs?

Why loneliness is more dangerous than smoking, drugs?
Forever chemicals: Are all freshwater fish contaminated in every US state?

Forever chemicals: Are all freshwater fish contaminated in every US state?
What is diphallia? Boy born in Pakistan with rare phenomenon

What is diphallia? Boy born in Pakistan with rare phenomenon
Australia to ban recreational vaping, announces crack down on black market

Australia to ban recreational vaping, announces crack down on black market
'Severe eating disorder cases all-time high in teens'

'Severe eating disorder cases all-time high in teens'
First two monkeypox patients recover from disease: health ministry

First two monkeypox patients recover from disease: health ministry
Balochistan puts schools on 'high alert' for monkeypox cases

Balochistan puts schools on 'high alert' for monkeypox cases
WHO assures assistance to contain monkeypox in Pakistan

WHO assures assistance to contain monkeypox in Pakistan
Top diets that reduce your risk of heart diseases

Top diets that reduce your risk of heart diseases
Pakistan to approach WHO for vaccine as mpox cases surface

Pakistan to approach WHO for vaccine as mpox cases surface
WHO says contaminated cough syrup made in India found in Western Pacific

WHO says contaminated cough syrup made in India found in Western Pacific