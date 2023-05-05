 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran's victory delights music lovers

By
Web Desk

Friday May 05, 2023

Ed Sheerans victory delights music lovers

British pop star and songwriter Ed Sheeran did not copy Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" when composing "Thinking Out Loud", a US court has ruled.

Sheeran - who emerged victorious on Thursday - told the court in New York that if he was found guilty he would give up his music career, leaving fans in shock.

The artist was accused of stealing a chord progression from Marvin Gaye’s 1973 classic "Let’s Get It On" and using it in his Grammy-winning song.

"If that happens, I’m done — I’m stopping," said Sheeran, 32, appearing to vow he would quit music if he loses, according to the New York Post. "I find it really insulting to work my whole life as a singer-songwriter and diminish it."

One of Sheeran's fans tweeted: "I actually enjoy Ed Sheeran’s music. His two first albums, at least. I don’t get why everyone hates on him when he’s literally the most unproblematic artist out there. Anyway, I’m glad he won his copyright trial."

Another wrote: "Oh! U are back." while the third one reacted: "wow! we know u are a musician, not a thief."

Some others greeted the singer for his victory, saying: "We will enjoy your music till death."

More From Entertainment:

BTS's Jungkook speaks out against fans invading his privacy by sending food to his home

BTS's Jungkook speaks out against fans invading his privacy by sending food to his home

'Master' Meghan will bring 'something out of California' to stop Harry coming to UK video

'Master' Meghan will bring 'something out of California' to stop Harry coming to UK
K-pop group Le Sserafim achieve highest first day sales from female K-pop artist

K-pop group Le Sserafim achieve highest first day sales from female K-pop artist
K-pop group Fifty Fifty spends 6th week on Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Cupid’

K-pop group Fifty Fifty spends 6th week on Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Cupid’
K-pop group Brave Girls announce official group name change

K-pop group Brave Girls announce official group name change
K-pop group EXO’s Kai confirms date for military enlistment

K-pop group EXO’s Kai confirms date for military enlistment
K-pop group Itzy achieve 500 million views with ‘Wannabe’ music video

K-pop group Itzy achieve 500 million views with ‘Wannabe’ music video
BTS's Jimin has profound impact on fan's life

BTS's Jimin has profound impact on fan's life
Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya prepare for war in 'Dune: Part two'

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya prepare for war in 'Dune: Part two'
James Gunn nearly killed off Gamora in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

James Gunn nearly killed off Gamora in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'
Jennifer Lopez addresses parenting two teenagers: ‘it’s challenging’

Jennifer Lopez addresses parenting two teenagers: ‘it’s challenging’
Whoopi Goldberg’s shocking revelation on career change: Deets inside

Whoopi Goldberg’s shocking revelation on career change: Deets inside