Ed Sheeran's victory delights music lovers

British pop star and songwriter Ed Sheeran did not copy Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" when composing "Thinking Out Loud", a US court has ruled.



Sheeran - who emerged victorious on Thursday - told the court in New York that if he was found guilty he would give up his music career, leaving fans in shock.

The artist was accused of stealing a chord progression from Marvin Gaye’s 1973 classic "Let’s Get It On" and using it in his Grammy-winning song.



"If that happens, I’m done — I’m stopping," said Sheeran, 32, appearing to vow he would quit music if he loses, according to the New York Post. "I find it really insulting to work my whole life as a singer-songwriter and diminish it."

One of Sheeran's fans tweeted: "I actually enjoy Ed Sheeran’s music. His two first albums, at least. I don’t get why everyone hates on him when he’s literally the most unproblematic artist out there. Anyway, I’m glad he won his copyright trial."

Another wrote: "Oh! U are back." while the third one reacted: "wow! we know u are a musician, not a thief."

Some others greeted the singer for his victory, saying: "We will enjoy your music till death."