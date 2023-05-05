Get amazing health with NASA's zero-gravity sleeping position. Unsplash

If you’re struggling to get a good night’s sleep, it might be time to try out the ‘zero-gravity’ sleeping position.

According to sleep specialists at adjustable bed retailer Opera Beds, this position can help combat a range of health struggles and conditions such as arthritis, muscle and joint pain, insomnia, snoring, acid reflux, poor circulation, and varicose veins.

To achieve this position, you need to lay flat on your back and raise both your head and feet slightly above your heart level, so the spine is neutrally aligned - relieving pressure on your body, according to the Huffington Post.

This neutral position was developed by NASA to protect astronauts’ bodies from the forces they experience during space travel.

The benefits of the zero-gravity position include improved sleep quality, reduced snoring, relief from sleep apnea, and reduced symptoms of acid reflux and heartburn. Additionally, it can help promote healthy digestion and circulation.

If you suffer from insomnia or sleep disruption, the zero-gravity position could be the perfect sleeping position for you. Being able to change your sleeping position easily to find a more comfortable position can help you to relax and stop tossing and turning, allowing you to fall asleep faster.

Furthermore, the position can help those with circulation issues, such as oedema, which is a build-up of fluid in the body that causes the tissue to become swollen. By elevating the head and knees, the zero-gravity position allows for better circulation, leading to healthier sleep.

Sleeping with the legs elevated in the zero-gravity position is also highly beneficial for those suffering from varicose veins. This condition causes muscle cramps, swollen feet, and an uncomfortable burning sensation in legs. By letting the legs rest properly without pressure build-up, this position promotes healing and relaxation.

So, if you want to get a good night’s sleep and wake up feeling refreshed, consider trying out the zero-gravity sleeping position. It could help you combat a range of health struggles and conditions and improve the overall quality of your sleep.