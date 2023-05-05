 
menu menu menu
world
Friday May 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Former UC Davis student arrested over campus stabbings charges

By
Web Desk

Friday May 05, 2023

Former UC Davis student, 21, arrested in connection to campus stabbings.—via Facebook/Fox40
Former UC Davis student, 21, arrested in connection to campus stabbings.—via Facebook/Fox40

A 21-year-old former UC Davis student has been arrested in connection with a series of stabbings that occurred near the campus, leaving two people dead and one critically injured. The community has been left in shock and fear following the attacks, which all took place within a span of five days.

Carlos Dominguez, the suspect in the case, was arrested on two counts of homicide and one count of attempted murder. According to Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel, all three stabbings are believed to be connected, and Dominguez is believed to be the sole perpetrator.

The first of the attacks occurred on Thursday, April 29th, when 50-year-old David Breaux was fatally stabbed at a park near the UC Davis campus. The second attack took place the following day when UC Davis senior Karim Abou Najm was also fatally stabbed at a different park near the campus. The third and final attack happened on Monday, May 3rd, and left a woman in critical condition.

Dominguez was a third-year student at UC Davis until April 25th, when he was expelled for academic reasons. He was initially taken into custody on Wednesday, May 5th, for possessing a large knife and was later arrested in connection to the stabbings.

During a press conference, Chief Pytel revealed that about 15 people had called the police on Wednesday afternoon to report someone matching the suspect's description from the third attack near Sycamore Park. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Dominguez wearing the same clothing from the third attack and carrying a large knife.

The community has been left reeling in the aftermath of these attacks. UC Davis released a statement expressing their condolences to the families and friends of the victims and offering support to those who may have been impacted by the violence. The statement also emphasized the importance of looking out for one another and reporting any suspicious behaviour to authorities.

The motive for the stabbings remains unclear at this time. However, the arrest of Dominguez provided some relief to the community and allowed the police to continue their investigation. As the case continues to unfold, authorities are urging anyone with information related to the attacks to come forward.

More From World:

Trump defends 2005 'Access Hollywood' remarks in rape trial video deposition

Trump defends 2005 'Access Hollywood' remarks in rape trial video deposition
Britons question king's lavish coronation amid UK's cost-of-living crisis

Britons question king's lavish coronation amid UK's cost-of-living crisis
US rejects allegations of orchestrating Moscow drone strike

US rejects allegations of orchestrating Moscow drone strike

Russian and Ukrainian representatives clash in Ankara meeting

Russian and Ukrainian representatives clash in Ankara meeting
Biden discusses AI risks with Microsoft and Google CEOs

Biden discusses AI risks with Microsoft and Google CEOs
Woman wears fake ring after getting tired of men approaching on nights out

Woman wears fake ring after getting tired of men approaching on nights out
Zelensky demands special court to hold Russia accountable for 'crimes of aggression'

Zelensky demands special court to hold Russia accountable for 'crimes of aggression'
China raises alarm as ‘Nato set to open first-ever office in Asia’

China raises alarm as ‘Nato set to open first-ever office in Asia’
How Kenyan cult leader convinced hundreds to starve themselves to death

How Kenyan cult leader convinced hundreds to starve themselves to death
Atlanta shooting suspect captured after hours-long manhunt

Atlanta shooting suspect captured after hours-long manhunt
Ukraine shoots down 18 out of 24 Russian drones overnight

Ukraine shoots down 18 out of 24 Russian drones overnight
Body of missing fisherman found inside crocodile

Body of missing fisherman found inside crocodile