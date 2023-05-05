Gunman kills himself after shooting three people dead in Georgia

An SUV is seen as US Capitol Police vehicles block a street while investigating reports of a suspicious vehicle in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, US. — Reuters/File

At least four people have been killed in a shooting incident in Georgia Thursday as the shooter opened fire on two of his relatives and a McDonald's worker before shooting himself fatally.



The killing took place in the city of Moultrie in rural south Georgia. The local coroner confirmed that the people who died as a result of the shooting were the gunman’s relatives a fast food worker and the gunman himself.

Colquitt County Coroner C Verlyn Brock said: "The shooter is said to have killed his own mother and grandmother at two neighbouring homes as well as killing a woman at a McDonald's restaurant in downtown Moultrie."

Brock did not provide the identities of the shooter or victims and said he didn't know whether the gunman and the McDonald's worker were known to each other.

The coroner said that the mother of the suspect died at the scene after being shot at her own home and the grandmother was taken to hospital where she too died.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has confirmed multiple casualties at different crime scenes in the area, in a statement.

A woman who worked next door to McDonald's said: "It was just really scary not knowing if they had shot themselves."

She explained that police blocked off the main street which runs in front of McDonald's and told people at her office they'd be questioned if they crossed the property line into the McDonald's parking lot.

The woman who died at the restaurant was the early morning manager and claimed the shooter to have been an employee there, she added.

GBI Special Agent in Charge Jamy Steinberg said: We are working to learn more information and track down some additional witnesses.

There were two main scenes of activity identified in Moultrie, one at 6th Street Southwest and the other at the McDonald's on 1st Avenue Southeast.