Kate Middleton, William surprise London crowds ahead of Charles’ Coronation

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, alongside King Charles, surprised crowds lining London streets as they walked out on The Ball to greet them after an official lunch with governors and PMS.



The BBC reported that The Mall, which is already lined with hundreds of merrymakers already for tomorrow’s Royal procession down it, was graced by the monarch and the Prince and Princess of Wales, who interacted with the crowds gathered.

As per reports, King Charles covered one side of The Mall, while Prince William and Kate made their way onto the other side, so as to ensure that they meet as many people as possible.

The crowd also reportedly chanted ‘Hip, hip, hooray’ as the King made his way through his people, shaking hands and waving, while the Prince and Princess of Wales had a whale of a time on their own walkabout.

According to the BBC, Kate and William stopped to hold a baby, and also met people in the crowd who had travelled long distances to be in London for the Coronation; William had a small chat with a woman from Phoenix, US.

While meeting her, Prince William reportedly reacted saying: “No way! Well done you.”

In the lead up to the Coronation, scheduled for tomorrow, May 6, the royals are expected to keep up appearances today.