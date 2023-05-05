 
Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro reveals new details about new album

His vision for the album as a whole was well crafted even before he had created any of the 18 tracks

Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro has given more details about his upcoming album and his tour. He explained that his new music will be a spin off of his previous album Saturno.

“It’s not a prequel,” he noted. “It’s like when you’re watching a movie and there’s another storyline that happens while the movie is happening in parallel — I have an album like that of ‘Saturno.’”

He did confirm that the album is not yet finished because he will be adding and removing things right until the time of release but it will be a major project. “It’s all connected to ‘Saturno’ because I’m touring that album until the end of the year so we’ll probably mix in some of those songs into the setlist.”

The singer is currently performing for his Saturno World Tour for which all adjustments and changes are made to fit his vision, which is that “It should feel like a giant party.”

His vision for the album as a whole was well crafted even before he had created any of the 18 tracks, where he wanted to mix a variety of sounds to mirror the Miami-esque bass which ran in the 80s and the 90s.

