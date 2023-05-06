 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Sandoval's boycott successful?

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

Tom Sandovals boycott successful?
Tom Sandoval's boycott successful?

The Vanderpump Rules scandal puts Tom Sandoval out of his Midas touch as not only do his restaurants bleed money but now there are barely any to watch his concerts, too.

The affair mess of The Most Extras frontman delivered a devastating blow to the band as their recent show in Long Island, N.Y. was forced to offer 2-for-1 tickets.

According to RadarOnline, the 39-year-old with his band were scheduled to perform at The Space at Westbury; however, only half of the auditorium seats remained empty before the show.

Fearing the loss, the venue instantly came into action to get the theatre filled.

“Come see Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras May 4th,” an email reads by the venue.

“Bring a friend on us with our 2-for-1 ticket special.”

The tickets were fixed from $42 to $70

However, despite frantic efforts, Sandoval's concert was a dud, as fans boycott were visible in the theatre, leaving many empty seats.

Notwithstanding two months, ‘Sandoval’ is far from dying when Ariana Madix caught Sandoval cheating on her with her best pal Raquel Leviss.

In other news, Madix has fully enjoyed the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner, seemingly the joke about her cheating ex Tom Sandoval.

“Scandals have been devouring careers this year,” Daily Show artist Roy Wood Jr said in his roast, adding, “Tucker [Carlson] got caught up. Got caught up like that dude from Vanderpump Rules.”

The comedian hits at Carlson by comparing his exit from Fox News to Sandoval's scandal, leading the reality star to cover his face with surprise.

More From Entertainment:

Twitter trolls Kanye West on wild outfit

Twitter trolls Kanye West on wild outfit
James Bond author dishes on next '007'

James Bond author dishes on next '007'
Brendan Fraser currently 'jobless' despite Oscar win

Brendan Fraser currently 'jobless' despite Oscar win
Ted Nugent reacts to canceled Alabama concert

Ted Nugent reacts to canceled Alabama concert

Mama June weighs in on daughter's rare cancer

Mama June weighs in on daughter's rare cancer
'Yellowstone' draws the curtain on after season 5

'Yellowstone' draws the curtain on after season 5
Ben Affleck stuns Jennifer Lopez with his Spanish

Ben Affleck stuns Jennifer Lopez with his Spanish

Internet slams Isaiah Washington for KKK praise

Internet slams Isaiah Washington for KKK praise
Next James Bond: Henry Cavill and Aaron Taylor-Johnson get new contender in 007 race

Next James Bond: Henry Cavill and Aaron Taylor-Johnson get new contender in 007 race
Nashville dedicates park bench to Taylor Swift

Nashville dedicates park bench to Taylor Swift
‘One Piece’ live adaptation will be setting off soon, says creator

‘One Piece’ live adaptation will be setting off soon, says creator
Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro reveals new details about new album

Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro reveals new details about new album