Tom Sandoval's boycott successful?

The Vanderpump Rules scandal puts Tom Sandoval out of his Midas touch as not only do his restaurants bleed money but now there are barely any to watch his concerts, too.

The affair mess of The Most Extras frontman delivered a devastating blow to the band as their recent show in Long Island, N.Y. was forced to offer 2-for-1 tickets.



According to RadarOnline, the 39-year-old with his band were scheduled to perform at The Space at Westbury; however, only half of the auditorium seats remained empty before the show.

Fearing the loss, the venue instantly came into action to get the theatre filled.

“Come see Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras May 4th,” an email reads by the venue.

“Bring a friend on us with our 2-for-1 ticket special.”

The tickets were fixed from $42 to $70

However, despite frantic efforts, Sandoval's concert was a dud, as fans boycott were visible in the theatre, leaving many empty seats.

Notwithstanding two months, ‘Sandoval’ is far from dying when Ariana Madix caught Sandoval cheating on her with her best pal Raquel Leviss.

In other news, Madix has fully enjoyed the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner, seemingly the joke about her cheating ex Tom Sandoval.

“Scandals have been devouring careers this year,” Daily Show artist Roy Wood Jr said in his roast, adding, “Tucker [Carlson] got caught up. Got caught up like that dude from Vanderpump Rules.”

The comedian hits at Carlson by comparing his exit from Fox News to Sandoval's scandal, leading the reality star to cover his face with surprise.