 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Public’s ‘insatiable appetite’ for Prince Harry's drama to 'run' the Coronation

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are creating a ‘soap opera’ using the ‘insatiable appetite’ that exists for their drama.

ITN Productions boss Ian Rumsey issued these claims an insights.

He believes the ‘hunger’ that exists for stories about royals, particularly the Sussex's, is akin to an ‘insatiable appetite’.

So much so that “I’m surprised that we still have this level of appetite and interest.”

According to The Mirror, “It goes through stages but we are in a period where there is an insatiable appetite.”

“It feels like a soap opera, playing out in real time in front of our eyes,” he also added before signing off. 

More From Royals:

Prince Harry to wear 'haunted facial expressions' at King Charles coronation video

Prince Harry to wear 'haunted facial expressions' at King Charles coronation

From Prince Harry to Princess Charlene: Who is attending King Charles coronation? video

From Prince Harry to Princess Charlene: Who is attending King Charles coronation?
‘No way’ Prince Harry will appear on balcony at King Charles’ Coronation

‘No way’ Prince Harry will appear on balcony at King Charles’ Coronation
Why Prince Harry agreed to attend King Charles coronation without Meghan Markle video

Why Prince Harry agreed to attend King Charles coronation without Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, uncle Prince Andrew have 'no role' at King coronation: Palace video

Prince Harry, uncle Prince Andrew have 'no role' at King coronation: Palace
King Charles to be crowned with heavy heart after 'tragic blow' from Harry video

King Charles to be crowned with heavy heart after 'tragic blow' from Harry
Prince Harry lands at Heathrow in 'commercial flight', snubs private jets video

Prince Harry lands at Heathrow in 'commercial flight', snubs private jets
Prince Harry gets coronation snub, seated in THIRD row at Westminster Abbey video

Prince Harry gets coronation snub, seated in THIRD row at Westminster Abbey
Kate Middleton sends cryptic message to Russia's Putin

Kate Middleton sends cryptic message to Russia's Putin

Prince Harry to not be part of King Charles’ official Coronation portraits

Prince Harry to not be part of King Charles’ official Coronation portraits
Queen Rania and King Abdullah attend reception at Buckingham Palace ahead of Coronation

Queen Rania and King Abdullah attend reception at Buckingham Palace ahead of Coronation

What time will King Charles’ Coronation start in US, UK, Australia? Find out

What time will King Charles’ Coronation start in US, UK, Australia? Find out