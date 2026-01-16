Prince George gains significant advantage over Charlotte and Louis

Princess Kate opens up about her kids' hobbies and interests

Prince William and Princess Kate’s eldest son is growing up too fast.

While hosting England’s World Cup-winning Red Roses at Windsor Castle on January 15, the Princess of Wales opened up about how the women’s rugby team has inspired a new generation, including her own kids.

“You've really inspired all the new generation [that] perhaps might not even have thought rugby was for them,” Kate, 44, told the players, according to a video shared by Daily Mail's Rebecca English. “I think it really showed how accessible rugby is to so many types of girls, in different parts of the country.”

The future queen went on to explain how the sport fits naturally into their household. “Charlotte is playing rugby but at home with the family, so she isn't yet at school,” she said. “Rugby is so accessible; Louis is playing touch rugby and it's such a great game.”

12-year-old George, however, has grown so strong that Kate now avoids taking him on during family games.

“Obviously as they get physically stronger – George now, if we play at home, I do not want to get tackled by George! But, up to a certain age I think it's great.”

The future heir to the throne has long shared his parents’ love of football and rugby, often attending matches with his dad Prince William, including the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final in France.