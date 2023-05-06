 
Saturday May 06, 2023
King Charles coronation: Katy Perry, Emma Thompson arrive at Westminster Abbey

Katy Perry, Dame Emma Thompson captured as they made their way to Westminster Abbey to attend the King Charles’ Coronation.

The Harleys in Hawaii singer, who will also be setting the stage on fire tomorrow at the Coronation concert, arrived to the crowning ceremony of the new monarch in a pink pale suit.

Donning matching gloves opera gloves and a hat, the singer seemed to have had a bit trouble finding her seat following which her large hat blocked the view for people sitting behind, as per The Express.

As for the Cruella star, she looked very excited in a black and red outfit as she made a victory signs for the photographers waiting outside the church.

Stephen Fry, actor and presenter, beat all the other celebrities to reach the venue as he was the first one to join the early queues of guests.

In an interview with BBC, Fry said he was feeling grateful to have been invited to the “thousand-year-old ceremony, so rooted in the history of our islands.”

Jokingly, he added that he as “fully prepared to be popped behind a pillar right at the back” of the Abbey.

“I think he’ll probably be very nervous and anxious, but I suspect a kind of serenity will descend upon him,” he replied when asked how King Charles must be feeling on his big day.

