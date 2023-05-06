What secret search engine upgrade is Google planning amid raging AI war?

This photo shows the logo of Google internet giant seen on the opening day of the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) audiovisual and systems integration exhibition in Barcelona. — AFP/File

As the race for artificial intelligence (AI) intensifies with companies bringing about advances every passing day, Google has also planned to make its search engine more user-friendly and visual, Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The plans include making its product further snackable, personal, and human, keeping in view the service to young people globally the documents said.

The development was carried out as several AI products such as the widely-known OpenAI's ChatGPT has garnered wide support. ChatGPT has enabled tech giants to opt for new ways of conducting business.

According to the report: "The tech giant will nudge its service further away from 10 blue links, which is a traditional format of presenting search results and plans to incorporate more human voices as part of the shift."

At its annual I/O developer conference in the coming week, Google is expected to debut new features, said the report from WSJ, that allows users to carry out conversations with an AI program, a project code-named "Magi”.

Generative AI has become a buzzword this year, with applications capturing the public's fancy and sparking a rush among companies to launch similar products they believe will change the nature of work.

However, several technology experts and pioneers have raised their concerns over the fast development of AI.

An open letter written by technology entrepreneurs and CEOs including Elon Musk in March said AI labs are currently locked in an "out-of-control race" to develop and deploy machine learning systems "that no one — not even their creators — can understand, predict, or reliably control."

Tesla founder Elon Musk attends Offshore Northern Seas 2022 in Stavanger, Norway. — Reuters/File

"AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity," said the open letter.

"Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable.”

"I want to sort of 'blow the whistle' and say we should worry seriously about how we stop these things getting control over us."

Earlier in May, Pioneer and the God Father of AI Geoffrey Hinton parted ways with Google “to speak freely about the dangers of AI”.

"I console myself with the normal excuse: If I hadn't done it, somebody else would have," Hinton had told the New York Times.

He warned that AI would create a world where many will "not be able to know what is true anymore.

"The idea that this stuff could actually get smarter than people — a few people believed that," the Godfather of AI said.

"If it gets to be much smarter than us, it will be very good at manipulation because it will have learned that from us, and there are very few examples of a more intelligent thing being controlled by a less intelligent thing," noted the Godfather of AI.