Nasa's ShadowCam captures South pole region of Moon

This picture released on April 28, 2023, shows the lunar surface. — Nasa

In its amazing images, Nasa has captured some images from the south pole of the lunar surface in unprecedented detail as scientists are exploring further the shadowy part of the moon where Artemis III mission astronauts will land in 2025.

The images were captured by Nasa’s hypersensitive optical camera called ShadowCam. The spacecraft that carried the camera was Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) spacecraft, also known as Danuri, built by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), said the US space agency.

The spacecraft that carried the camera also carried five Korean space instruments. It was launched in 2022 with the help of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Shadowcam is best for capturing high-quality images of the dark area of the moon. It is more light-sensitive as compared to other cameras deployed to capture lunar images.

The images are providing the groundwork for Nasa’s Artemis III and other unmanned missions.

One of ShadowCam’s first images from lunar orbit, pictured here in greater detail than ever before, is the permanently shadowed wall and floor of Shackleton crater, which is found near the South Pole. The level of detail in this image is possible thanks to ShadowCam’s ability to operate in extremely low-light conditions – it is 200 times more sensitive than the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Narrow Angle Camera, said Nasa

Despite the amazing capability of capturing high-resolution images, assistance is still required to capture deep shadow pictures. It can use Earthshine — light reflected from Earth to the moon.

ShadowCam was able to see bright streamers formed by soil sliding down the crater's walls.

With the help of Earthshine, the central peak of the Aristarchus crater was also captured by ShadowCam.

The camera also used direct sunlight reflected from the moon to take an image of the rim of Marvin Crater, about 16 miles (26 kilometres) from the lunar south pole.

The images came forward as Artemis I completed its test flight carrying the equipment which would carry the astronauts to the moon.

Artemis II mission is scheduled to take on November 2024.

The Artemis 2 crew is Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist 1 Christina Hammock Koch, and Mission Specialist 2 Jeremy Hansen.

The mission will carry out a 10-day flight around the moon without landing.

Artemis III mission of Nasa planned in 2025 will land on the moon and ShadowCam won't be able to picture them if they are in direct sunlight.