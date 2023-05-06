Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte twin in identical ensembles

Kate Middleton and daughter Princess Charlotte arrived into Westminster Abbey for the Coronation ceremony in stunning ivory Alexander McQueen gowns.

Alongside the Princess of Wales, her daughter, Princess Charlotte matched her mom’s Alexander McQueen dress and cape with ivory satin stitch embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs – which signify England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland, the four nations of the U.K.

The stunning headpiece complemented the Princess of Wales’ outfit — a dress by Alexander McQueen (who was behind her 2011 wedding gown) in ivory silk crepe with silver bullion and thread work embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs.

The little royal also wore a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece, similar to the one worn by Kate.

Kate glittered and sparkled in pearl and diamond earrings that belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. She also wore the George VI Festoon Necklace, a piece made in 1950 at the request of King George VI for his daughter Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth).

However, the Princess of Wales had an addition of formal robes and mantels to the historic ceremony.

In a comment to People Magazine, Bethan Holt, fashion director at the Daily Telegraph called Kate’s attire her “power moment.

“She’s easing into the Princess of Wales role and that promotion that she’s had in such a beautiful way,” she said. “She’s got this big new title, and she's dressing for that job.”