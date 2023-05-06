 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte twin in identical ensembles

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte twin in identical ensembles
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte twin in identical ensembles 

Kate Middleton and daughter Princess Charlotte arrived into Westminster Abbey for the Coronation ceremony in stunning ivory Alexander McQueen gowns.

Alongside the Princess of Wales, her daughter, Princess Charlotte matched her mom’s Alexander McQueen dress and cape with ivory satin stitch embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs – which signify England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland, the four nations of the U.K.

The stunning headpiece complemented the Princess of Wales’ outfit — a dress by Alexander McQueen (who was behind her 2011 wedding gown) in ivory silk crepe with silver bullion and thread work embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs.

The little royal also wore a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece, similar to the one worn by Kate.

Kate glittered and sparkled in pearl and diamond earrings that belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. She also wore the George VI Festoon Necklace, a piece made in 1950 at the request of King George VI for his daughter Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth).

However, the Princess of Wales had an addition of formal robes and mantels to the historic ceremony.

In a comment to People Magazine, Bethan Holt, fashion director at the Daily Telegraph called Kate’s attire her “power moment.

“She’s easing into the Princess of Wales role and that promotion that she’s had in such a beautiful way,” she said. “She’s got this big new title, and she's dressing for that job.”

More From Royals:

Princess Anne praised for 'hiding' Prince Harry's face at Coronation

Princess Anne praised for 'hiding' Prince Harry's face at Coronation

Victoria Beckham celebrates King Charles, shares ‘humble memories’ with him video

Victoria Beckham celebrates King Charles, shares ‘humble memories’ with him
Pic: Princess Charlotte ‘steals’ Prince William from Kate Middleton in Abbey pew

Pic: Princess Charlotte ‘steals’ Prince William from Kate Middleton in Abbey pew
Kate Middleton’s Coronation dress a blend of tradition and modernity

Kate Middleton’s Coronation dress a blend of tradition and modernity
Prince George wins hearts with his role in King Charles coronation video

Prince George wins hearts with his role in King Charles coronation
Video: Prince Louis steals limelight during King Charles’ Coronation oath broadcast video

Video: Prince Louis steals limelight during King Charles’ Coronation oath broadcast
Video: Prince Harry appears disgusted at King Charles’ Coronation video

Video: Prince Harry appears disgusted at King Charles’ Coronation
Prince William, Kate Middleton arrive at Westminster Abbey for coronation video

Prince William, Kate Middleton arrive at Westminster Abbey for coronation

Photo: Prince Harry walks into Westminster Abbey for the first time

Photo: Prince Harry walks into Westminster Abbey for the first time
King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace lunch after coronation video

King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace lunch after coronation

Royal family tree: King Charles III’s complete line of succession video

Royal family tree: King Charles III’s complete line of succession
King Charles coronation: Katy Perry, Emma Thompson arrive at Westminster Abbey video

King Charles coronation: Katy Perry, Emma Thompson arrive at Westminster Abbey