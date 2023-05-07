 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday May 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan expresses true feelings as Charles crowned King

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 07, 2023

Piers Morgan expresses true feelings as Charles crowned King

Piers Morgan has expressed his true feelings as King Charles was crowned monarch in an impressive coronation ceremony on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the former Good Morning Britain host tweeted, “Britain’s put on three enormous historic royal events in a year - the Diamond Jubilee, the Queen’s funeral, and now the King’s Coronation.

“And they’ve all been faultless triumphs.”

He further said, “Congrats to everyone involved in organising them. Truly awesome work.” Followed by clapping hands emojis.

The outspoken journalist also shared King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William’s photos saying “GOD SAVE THE KING!”

King Charles III was crowned monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms on Saturday at Britain´s first coronation for 70 years, during a ceremony steeped in a millennium of ritual and spectacle.

Charles, 74, became the oldest sovereign yet to be crowned at London´s Westminster Abbey, after a lifetime as heir to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton thinks Meghan Markle a ‘toxic thorn’: ‘Bring them to heel!’ video

Kate Middleton thinks Meghan Markle a ‘toxic thorn’: ‘Bring them to heel!’
Princess Anne blocks Prince Harry’s face in new new ‘candle scandal’ video

Princess Anne blocks Prince Harry’s face in new new ‘candle scandal’

Prince Harry reunites with his family after attending King Charles coronation video

Prince Harry reunites with his family after attending King Charles coronation
Prince Harry losing allies in Princess Beatrice: 'Not as straightforward'

Prince Harry losing allies in Princess Beatrice: 'Not as straightforward'
King Charles's coronation becomes meme-fest

King Charles's coronation becomes meme-fest
Prince Harry’s ‘sadness’ as King Charles’ walked past him at Coronation: WATCH

Prince Harry’s ‘sadness’ as King Charles’ walked past him at Coronation: WATCH
Prince Harry overcomes with emotions at King Charles III's coronation

Prince Harry overcomes with emotions at King Charles III's coronation
Princess Diana would have been 'furious' to know Camilla became Queen

Princess Diana would have been 'furious' to know Camilla became Queen
King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton show no mercy to Harry

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton show no mercy to Harry
Prince Harry's children let down by King Charles, Prince William video

Prince Harry's children let down by King Charles, Prince William

King Charles smiles as he fulfils his promise to Camilla

King Charles smiles as he fulfils his promise to Camilla
Prince Harry misses Coronation portrait session, flies off to US

Prince Harry misses Coronation portrait session, flies off to US