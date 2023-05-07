 
No ‘Star Wars’ film until 2025, confirms Kathleen Kennedy

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced a return to films at April’s Star Wars Celebration.

The company is getting back to making movies after a few quiet years in the cinema space and several TV projects. The upcoming ‘Star Wars’ films will include new features from James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, the latter of which will focus on Daisy Ridley's Rey.

The caveat? It will take time.

Speaking to the Empire magazine, Kennedy said that fans should not expect top watch these films until 2025. The company only wants to release the films when they are ready.

“It’s much better to tell the truth: that we’re going to make these movies when they’re ready to be made and release them when they’re ready to be released,” she told the outlet.

Lucasfilm want to ensure each film to get the spotlight it deserves, according to kennedy.

“I’ve often brought up [James] Bond,” she said.“That’s every three or four years and there wasn’t this pressure to feel like you had to have a movie every year. I feel that was very important to ‘Star Wars.’ We have to eventize this.”

“What we’re exploring is the evolution of the Jedi,” Kennedy said. “We’re going very far back, we’re looking at the present. […] The First Order has fallen, the Jedi are in chaos — there’s even a question of how many exist anymore — and Rey’s building the New Jedi Order, based on the text that she was given and that Luke imparted on her.” 

