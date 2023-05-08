Matty Healy spotted cheering among Taylor Swift's girl squad at Nashville concert

Matty Healy has won the approval of Taylor Swift’s gal pals Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge

Matt Healy, Taylor Swift's rumored new love interest, was spotted enjoying the show with her close friends Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge at the singer's Nashville concert.

It appears that the 1975 singer has earned the support of Taylor's inner circle, as Gigi was seen embracing him while they watched Taylor's electrifying performance.

Matty along with Gigi and Lily was seen enjoying the concert in a star studded VIP booth. The singer held his heart as he sang along with Taylor.

Winning over Taylor’s girls squad is in Matty’s favor as they all unfollowed her now ex Joe Alwyn on Instagram following a girls night with Taylor in New York.

A few other celebrities who were also quick to click unfollow included Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, who caught up with friend Taylor at a dinner.

This came after Reynolds had previously gushed over his friendship with Alwyn in a TIME100 Next article from 2022, suggesting that there’s more to the breakup than fans know.

Sources have reported that Matty is set to perform two of Taylor’s popular songs. It has also been reported that the couple has been planning their coming out for some weeks now and will likely do it through some type of PDA – public display of affection.