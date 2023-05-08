 
Sci-Tech
Monday May 08, 2023
Despite some gains, Pakistan ranked among worst performers in internet access: report

An internet cable is seen at a server room in this picture illustration taken in Warsaw January 24, 2012. — AFP
Pakistan has been ranked among the worst performers in the world and in Asia as well in terms of internet access and overall digital governance despite some progress in the field, according to a new research published on Monday.

Bytes for All, Pakistan (B4A), a prominent digital rights organisation, released its flagship annual report titled: "Pakistan's Internet Landscape report 2022".

The comprehensive report delves into the complex relationship between human rights and information and communication technologies (ICTs) in Pakistan.

“Pakistan made some gains, but in the context of the world, the country remains among the worst performers, even within just Asia,” read the report.

It said despite further internet penetration, around 15 per cent of the country’s population remained without any access, and the rest suffer through slow speeds and a lack of consistency in services, negatively impacting meaningful access. “Add to this a lack of inclusivity and digital literacy, one of the biggest global gender gaps in access and a struggle to stay online due to loadshedding and blackouts brought on by an energy crisis and catastrophic floods, and a dismal picture emerges.”

Through an in-depth analysis of emerging trends, the report revealed several significant findings that shape the lives of Pakistani citizens.

As per the findings, cybercrimes in Pakistan saw a steady rise, with over 100,000 complaints registered by December 2022, marking the highest number in the last five years.

It said women continue to face widespread harassment and blackmail online and the online environment “remains perilous, with the threat of blasphemy allegations, online campaigning, mob organising, and subsequent violence, including lynching”.

The report also highlighted disinformation operations originating in India targeting Pakistan.

“The existing environment created by the state and local actors provided fertile ground for such attempts to succeed,” it added.

The local e-commerce and fintech sectors experienced negative trends due to the global economic downturn and Pakistan's own crises. Funding and deal counts for startups significantly declined in the second half of 2022.

The new research said the floods in Pakistan severely damaged the telecom and internet infrastructure, leaving thousands of flood victims and relief workers without means of communication during the emergency and for some time after.

Read the full report here

