All you need to know about Mukesh Ambani's 27-storey house

Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani's Antilia house. — Khaleej Times

Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani is currently ranked at number 13 on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index with a net worth of $84.7 billion.



Ambani, who owns the Indian multinational conglomerate Reliance Industries, is usually in the news for his assets and expensive private residence.

A few days earlier, an Indian media outlet reported that Ambani gifted a 22-storey building to his trusted employee Manoj Modi who has been with him for many years.

But what do we know about the 66-year-old billionaire's private house and how much is it worth? Let's take a look.

The Antilia house, named after a mythical island, is located in the Indian city of Mumbai and is said to be the main residence of the Ambani family.

Having a magnificent structure and billions of rupees in worth, the skyscraper mansion is one of the world's largest private homes.

Inspired by the concepts of the sun and the lotus, the high-rise is a 27-storey building that was constructed over a period of seven years from 2004 to 2010 on an area of 400,000 square feet. It has three helipads on its rooftop, three floors of the building have a garden, and six are used as garages which can park 168 cars.

The Antilia house has a 50-seat theatre, yoga centre, fitness centre, swimming centre, spa, health centre, snow room, and nine lifts. Ambani has hired about 600 employees to maintain the building. It can also withstand an earthquake of 8 magnitudes.

The house also has a temple with a ceiling made entirely of crystal and gold.

In 2020, the house was worth $2 billion. Apart from India, Ambani also has properties in Dubai and London.