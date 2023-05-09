 
Tuesday May 09, 2023
WGA strike throws wrench into 'Game of Thrones' prequel

WGA strike throws wrench into 'Game of Thrones' prequel

The Writers Guild of America strike has put brakes on Game of Thrones new spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

Writing on his blog, George R. R. Martin confirmed the writers’ strike has halted the fantasy show.

“The writer’s room on A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS: THE HEDGE KNIGHT has closed for the duration,” he penned.

“[Showrunner] Ira Parker and his incredible staff of young talents are on the picket lines.” the writer said.

However, another prequel House of the Dragon is on its path to completion, after its season two scripts were ready.

“Dragon started filming April 11 and will continue in London and Wales,” adding, “The scripts for the eight s2 episodes were all finished months ago, long before the strike began. 

Every episode has gone through four or five drafts and numerous rounds of revisions, to address HBO notes, my notes, budget concerns, etc. There will be no further revisions. The writers have done their jobs; the rest is in the hands of the directors, cast and crew… and of course the dragons.”

