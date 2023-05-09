 
Tuesday May 09, 2023
Elizabeth Holmes: Amanda Seyfried is ‘playing a character I created’

Elizabeth Holmes has recently shared her reaction to Amanda Seyfried’s portrayal of former biotech CEO in Hulu’s 2022 miniseries, The Dropout.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Holmes opened up about the character dramatization of her persona in the series, which she believed was based on a “character” she created.

“They’re not playing me. They’re playing a character I created,” said former Theranos CEO.

Holmes revealed that Steve-Jobs was an inspiration for her business and therefore, she created her personality to be “taken seriously” by people in the market.

“I believed it would be how I would be good at business and taken seriously and not taken as a little girl or a girl who didn’t have good technical ideas,” explained Holmes.

She added, “Maybe people picked up on that not being authentic, since it wasn’t.”

Earlier in April 2022, Seyfried told Variety that she’s interested in playing Holmes again.

For the unversed, Holmes was found guilty in 2018 of fraud and was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison on four counts of fraud.

Meanwhile, Holmes filed another appeal over her 11-year sentence in April.

