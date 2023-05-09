Francia Raisa talks being ‘bullied’ for avoiding Selena Gomez questions

Francia Raisa spoke out after she was bullied online for refusing to comment on her friendship status with Selena Gomez.

Raisa donated kidney to Gomez amid her battle with lupus in 2017. The two had been really good friends and the Rare Beauty founder on multiple occasions said that Francia “gave her the ultimate gift” and “saved her.”

However, things stated to go awry between the long-time friends in November 2022 after the Only Murders in the Building star said that Taylor Swift is her only friend in the industry.

In a since-deleted comment, the actress, 34, reacted to the quote by writing “interesting.” Later, Gomez spoke out, writing on TikTok, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

Since then, the How I Met Your Father actress has refused to answer questions about her friendship with the Wizards of Waverly Place alum.

Earlier this month, Raisa told TMZ that online comments about her have been “pretty bad.”

“I think the one that probably hurt the most was, ‘I hope someone goes up your p--sy and rips out your other kidney you f--king whore,’” Raisa said.

She went on to point out that “in no way, shape or form does condone bullying, especially Selena.”

“She literally has a whole non-profit dedicated to mental health,” Raisa said of Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund.

“The fact that I’m now being bullied as I am, it’s messing with me mentally. To me, it’s not what anyone wants for someone. She’s literally out there saying, ‘Please stop,’ so I don’t understand others that are also being antagonised online.”

About dealing with the bullying, Raisa said she’s “doing my best to not listen to, to not read [comments].”

“I’m very happy. I’m living my life. I’m sending love to everyone. I understand. I’ve been a hardcore fan of people growing up myself. I totally, totally, totally get it, but it’s not nice,” Francia Raisa said.

“I would say, not just with me, but with anyone, please stop.”