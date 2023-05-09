Two MBA students killed in San Juan crossfire; woman shooter arrested

Seattle Police officers carry gear as they walk towards the Seattle Police Department's West Precinct in Seattle, Washington, US.— Reuters/File

A suspected woman who fatally shot two US business graduates outside a nightclub at around 3.50am in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Saturday morning has been detained, officials said.

Franco Medina, 29, and Sergio Palomino Ruiz, 28 were killed as a result of another gu violent incident.



Both were MBA students at New York University’s Stern School of Business and hail from Peru.

They were gunned down at Loíza Street in Puerto Rican while they were celebrating a friend’s birthday party.

According to the officials: “The innocent bystanders were caught in the crossfire when a dispute between the suspect and others escalated.”

“They were bystanders and unfortunately this tragic event happened to them — they didn’t want it, they didn’t see it, they just finished finals and they went on a holiday,” classmate Connie Luc told a news outlet.

“Losing someone is tough, but especially your classmates in a time frame when you need to be focused on school work, it is tough to keep your mind in the right place,” he added to WABC.

Classmate Nick Mica told ABC7 Monday after the nightmare incident: “They were kindhearted people and unfortunately they were in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Citing the fatal shooting, NYU cancelled all events pertaining to MBA students and noted in a statement: "NYU grieves today with the family, loved ones, and friends of these students, whose lives ended tragically, suddenly, and far too early. The University has been in touch with the remaining group members to offer them support and aid."

The statement added that the school is "brokenhearted and shocked" by the deaths.

“The University has been in touch with the remaining group members to offer them support and aid; none of the others were injured,” it said.

"NYU has also reached out to the families of the slain students to provide whatever assistance we can and to express the sympathies of the University community. In addition, our counselling service will make resources available to students in the MBA program, the Stern School community, and especially to the close peers and friends of the slain students."

"NYU grieves today with the family, loved ones, and friends of these students, whose lives ended tragically, suddenly, and far too early," the university wrote.