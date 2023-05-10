Threatened by Microsoft's AI lead, Google to take some desperate measures

The picture shows Google LLC's stand on the opening day of the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in Barcelona. — AFP/File

Amid facing rising competition by its competitors like Microsoft, Google is expected to announce artificial intelligence (AI) in its products to keep its $300 billion advertising market afloat, Reuters reported Wednesday.

Google under the project named Magi, is incorporating generative AI in its search engine which could offer human-like answers and derive new content from old data, after it faced increased pressure from the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT — a chatbot responding akin to humans.

Its efforts will be closely observed as the leadership of Google is set to take the stage at its annual conference I/O in Mountain View California, adjacent to its headquarters.

The outcomes will transform how the users get information and which company is to win the global market for search advertisement, which is estimated at $286 billion this year by a research firm MAGNA.

Google had been in the leading position on the internet which has been threatened by its competitors who are incorporating generative AI as a possible alternative to offer content from the web.

ChatGPT from a Microsoft-backed startup is regarded as a disruptor of Google. A similar development came forward as Big — Microsoft’s search engine which has been updated with a dexterous Chabot — capable of responding to questions which do not exist online.

This photo shows screens displaying the logos of OpenAI and ChatGPT. — AFP/File

Last month, Microsoft touted US share gains for its search engine, which recently grown to more than 100 million daily active users, still dwarfed by billions of searches on Google.

Google's rivals have taken its research breakthroughs from prior years and run with them, outpacing their inventor. That has represented a technological affront and a business one: Microsoft said every percentage point of share it gained in search advertising could draw another $2 billion in revenue.

For months now, teams at Google have sprinted to release technology at I/O or prior, like its ChatGPT competitor Bard, defending the company's turf.

CEO of Alphabet Sundar Pichai said this year that generative AI to distil complex queries would come to Google Search, as would more perspectives, "like blogs from people who play both piano and guitar."

Google is also seeking to restate its research mantle.

According to a report from CNBC, at Wednesday's conference, it is expected to announce a more powerful AI model known as PaLM 2, adding that it is also expected to showcase new hardware for its lineup of Pixel devices, media have reported.