Thursday May 11, 2023
'Becoming Xtraordinary': Julia Roberts, Roger Federer star in docuseries teaser

Julia Roberts and Roger Federer appeared in the first trailer for docuseries Becoming Xtraordinary by Global family entertainment streamer Da Vinci and Bear Grylls‘production group BecomingX.

The series will air interview style stories of success from some of the most inspiring and accomplished personalities in Art, science, Sports, film and more.

Some of the celebrities featured include Courteney Cox, Channing Tatum, Olympic gold medallists, Nobel laureates and more, besides Julia Roberts, Roger Federer.

Divided into three seasons Becoming Xtraordinary will showcase 10 episodes every season, all offered by Grylls and guided by the studio’s own hosts Mwaksy Mudenda, and YouTuber Evan Edinger.

The documentary series is produced in collaboration with Chrome Productions.

The debut season is scheduled for a May 28 premiere. on and will be accessible across all Da Vinci linear and video-on-demand platforms, including multiple FAST channels on Local Now, Sling Freestream, TCL Channel, Free TV, Rakuten TV, LG Channels, Netgem and VIDAA.

Grylls said: “There are no shortcuts to success, but there are some secrets. We wanted to create a series where families around the globe can hear first-hand from some of the world’s greatest achievers and realize that they too can attain extraordinary things.”

Da Vinci co-founder Estelle Lloyd said the content fills a void in the market: “We fill a gap in the market by offering real-life, inspirational content that families can enjoy together. We strongly believe that what it takes to achieve your ambitions is often influenced by entertainment.”¬

Edward Michael "Bear" Grylls is a British travel TV personality and business owner. He is widely known for his show Man vs. Wild.

