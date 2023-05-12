Meta introduces new AI-powered tools to enhance ad campaigns

Logo of Meta Platforms Inc. is seen at its booth in Paris, France June 17, 2022. Reuters/File

Meta has launched a suite of new tools and services powered by AI, aimed at helping advertisers build better ads and achieve improved campaign results.

At an event in New York, the company introduced AI Sandbox, a "testing playground" that enables advertisers to try out new generative AI-powered ad tools.

The platform will enable brands to experiment with various ad formats, including text variation, background generation and image outcropping.

Meta said it has been working with a small group of advertisers on the three AI Sandbox tools. Text variation generates several versions of a brand's copy, allowing advertisers to choose the best options for specific audiences.

The background generation tool uses text inputs to create images that can be used as the background of ad material, while image outcropping enables brands to automatically adapt images to the correct size across Meta's platforms.

The new AI Sandbox tools will ultimately help advertisers save time and improve the performance of their ads, according to John Hegeman, Meta's VP of monetisation. "The aim here, again, is really to quickly test and learn and figure out which parts of these new capabilities are turning out to be most helpful for businesses to achieve their goals," he said.

Meta has also updated Meta Advantage, its range of automated ad tools, with several AI-powered features. The company has introduced an automated performance comparison report and plans to roll out features that improve audience reach and promote dynamic video ads in the coming months.

The introduction of AI Sandbox and the updates to Meta Advantage are part of Meta's efforts to demonstrate to investors and advertisers that its investments in AI are paying off. The company has been investing "tens of billions of dollars" in AI each year, said Hegeman, and is using larger and more complex models in its ad systems.

The introduction of new AI-powered tools and services comes at a critical time for Meta as it faces slowing ad growth and costly investments in the metaverse.

In Meta's most recent earnings call, CFO Susan Li said the company's capital expenditure for the year will be between $30 billion and $33 billion. The company has been working to integrate AI into its products to drive better results for businesses, said Hegeman.

"Overall, the generative AI space is developing incredibly quickly right now and it's a very exciting time," he said.