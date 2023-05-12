 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Denise Welch ‘thrilled to bits’ for Taylor Swift, Matty Healy amid romance

By
Web Desk

Friday May 12, 2023

Denise Welch ‘thrilled to bits’ for Taylor Swift, Matty Healy amid romance
Denise Welch ‘thrilled to bits’ for Taylor Swift, Matty Healy amid romance 

Denise Welch is said to be really excited for her son Matty Healy’s new romance with superstar Taylor Swift and would even welcome her into her family with open arms if the duo decides to tie the knot.

Speaking to Closer Magazine, a close friend of the Loose Women star, Lizzie Cundy, said Welch is “thrilled to bits” for the 1975 frontman and the Anti-Hero hitmaker.

“I’ve known Denise for years and years. She’s a close friend of mine and I adore her. She’s a proper friend, not just a showbiz friend,” Cundy said.

“She’ll be thrilled to bits for Taylor and Matty,” Cundy shared of Welch. “I know Matty and he’s a really lovely, down-to-earth, extremely talented, ‘real’ bloke.”

“I can definitely see him and Taylor working out and even getting engaged eventually– he’s a lucky man, but also Taylor is a lucky girl too with Matty.

“And like her, he doesn’t chase the fame and likes to be private with his relationships,” the English socialite said.

Speaking of the mother son duo, she continued: “Denise and Matty are extremely close – they’re such a close-knit family and they all adore each other.”

“I can see Taylor with them up north, with she and Denise giggling and gossiping over a cup of tea together. Denise will welcome her into the family and I guarantee that she’ll get Taylor on Loose Women too!

“At Denise’s wedding to [artist husband] Lincoln, I caught the bouquet when Denise threw it – they laughed that I would be the next bride, but maybe it’ll be Taylor!”

Following the sudden and shocking split of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, it was reported that the singer has reconciled her romance with Healy.

Seemingly confirming the romance rumours, the two were spotted locking lips at Casa Cipriani in New York City, as per report published by Page Six. 

More From Entertainment:

Elle Fanning speaks up on being rejected from big movie over social media presence

Elle Fanning speaks up on being rejected from big movie over social media presence
Britney Spears breaks silence on accusations of addiction

Britney Spears breaks silence on accusations of addiction
Watch: Robert De Niro’s newborn gets ‘national TV debut’

Watch: Robert De Niro’s newborn gets ‘national TV debut’
Lena Headey explains how Game of Thrones impacted her career

Lena Headey explains how Game of Thrones impacted her career
Elizabeth Hurley ‘glad’ she was not ‘in charge’ of King Charles’ coronation

Elizabeth Hurley ‘glad’ she was not ‘in charge’ of King Charles’ coronation

Priyanka Chopra told 7 year old Nick Jonas 'watched her win' Miss World at 17

Priyanka Chopra told 7 year old Nick Jonas 'watched her win' Miss World at 17
Rita Ora shares surprising details about her secret wedding to Taika Waititi

Rita Ora shares surprising details about her secret wedding to Taika Waititi
The Mother: New Netflix film featuring Jennifer Lopez to premier on Friday

The Mother: New Netflix film featuring Jennifer Lopez to premier on Friday

Gigi Hadid prefers Channing Tatum over Leonardo DiCaprio?

Gigi Hadid prefers Channing Tatum over Leonardo DiCaprio?
K-pop group EXO’s Kai enlists in the military

K-pop group EXO’s Kai enlists in the military
K-pop idol Lucas will be departing from groups NCT and WayV

K-pop idol Lucas will be departing from groups NCT and WayV
Cillian Murphy calls out 'offensive' fans who like taking pictures with him video

Cillian Murphy calls out 'offensive' fans who like taking pictures with him