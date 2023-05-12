Denise Welch ‘thrilled to bits’ for Taylor Swift, Matty Healy amid romance

Denise Welch is said to be really excited for her son Matty Healy’s new romance with superstar Taylor Swift and would even welcome her into her family with open arms if the duo decides to tie the knot.

Speaking to Closer Magazine, a close friend of the Loose Women star, Lizzie Cundy, said Welch is “thrilled to bits” for the 1975 frontman and the Anti-Hero hitmaker.

“I’ve known Denise for years and years. She’s a close friend of mine and I adore her. She’s a proper friend, not just a showbiz friend,” Cundy said.

“She’ll be thrilled to bits for Taylor and Matty,” Cundy shared of Welch. “I know Matty and he’s a really lovely, down-to-earth, extremely talented, ‘real’ bloke.”

“I can definitely see him and Taylor working out and even getting engaged eventually– he’s a lucky man, but also Taylor is a lucky girl too with Matty.

“And like her, he doesn’t chase the fame and likes to be private with his relationships,” the English socialite said.

Speaking of the mother son duo, she continued: “Denise and Matty are extremely close – they’re such a close-knit family and they all adore each other.”

“I can see Taylor with them up north, with she and Denise giggling and gossiping over a cup of tea together. Denise will welcome her into the family and I guarantee that she’ll get Taylor on Loose Women too!

“At Denise’s wedding to [artist husband] Lincoln, I caught the bouquet when Denise threw it – they laughed that I would be the next bride, but maybe it’ll be Taylor!”

Following the sudden and shocking split of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, it was reported that the singer has reconciled her romance with Healy.

Seemingly confirming the romance rumours, the two were spotted locking lips at Casa Cipriani in New York City, as per report published by Page Six.