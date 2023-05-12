5.2 magnitude aftershock hit California hours after 5.5 earthquake

A representational image of a crack is shown in this picture. — Unsplash/File

Authorities said that another earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 shook again just hours after 5.5 quake jolted Northern California Thursday afternoon however, there are no reports of any damages or injuries yet.

US Geological Survey maintained that the earthquake occurred at 4:19pm and the epicentre of the quake was about 2.5 miles southwest of the community of East Shore.

There was also a brief shaking felt in the San Fransico Bay area, however, no reports have been received regarding any losses.

USGS ShakeAlert noted on Twitter that "since the quake was greater than magnitude 5, #ShakeAlert-powered alerts were delivered to cell phones."

Initially, the earthquake was recorded at the magnitude of 5.7, which was later updated by the USGS to 5.5.

The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks that ranged from 2.5 to 3.8 in magnitude, said USGS.

The earthquake caused a disruption at the agency's Chico dispatch center and 911 lines were down. The agency advised people in the region to call 530-332-1200 as they work to fix the issue, the California Highway Patrol in Yuba-Sutter said.

Thursday's earthquake caused fear among the resident who shared their reactions on social media.

The earthquake that was reported by people were in the counties of Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, San Joaquin, Solano, Colusa, Nevada, Yolo, and Butte counties.

According to Seismologist, Dr. Lucy Jones, this 5.5 earthquake is the largest in California since 2019.



