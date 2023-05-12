Meadow Walker pays tribute to Paul walker with guest appearance on 'Fast X'

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker is paying tribute to late father with a cameo in the final Fast X film.

“The first Fast was released when I was one year old!” Walker wrote on Instagram, sharing the first look at her cameo.

She added: “I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up.”

The 24-year-old thanked everyone who made the cameo possible.

“Thank you @louisleterrierpro for your kindness, patience and support. It feels like you've been part of the family since we started, I'm happy it's just the beginning. Special shoutout to my dad's best friend who is now my best friend @birtell, this wouldn't have been possible without you. I am so blessed to be able to honor my father's legacy and share this with him forever x love you all so much”

Actor Paul Walker who played cop-in-disguise Brian O’Conner in the The Fast and the Furious, died in December 2013 following a car crash. The actor was 40.

Paul Walker starred in six Fast and the Furious follow-up films, out of which the seventh was released after his death.

Much of the original cast returns in Fast X, including Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris. The last chapter in the Fast franchise will be split into two parts, Vin Diesel announced at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

"This summer is only the beginning of Fast X," Diesel announced. "And with all of your effort and with all of your love and the fact that you are a part of our family, Fast X will continue. And after this explosive summer, I will have the privilege of coming to you for Part 2 in 2025."